Mali coach sees home-based squad as advantage for South Africa at Afcon

Mali head coach Eric Chelle sees Bafana Bafana's majority home-based squad as a concealed advantage at the Africa Cup of Nations. Out of the 23 players in Bafana's squad, only Percy Tau, Sphephelo Sithole, and Mihlali Mayambela play abroad. Mali's squad, meanwhile, consists entirely of players who showcase their skills on the international stage, with most playing in various European leagues.

Mali head coach Eric Chelle contends that the fact that the majority of Bafana Bafana's squad refine their skills within the realm of the DStv Premiership isn't a drawback. Instead, he hints that this is the ace up South Africa's sleeve at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).Twenty of the 23 players selected by Bafana Bafana boss Hugo Broos are home-based. The exceptions are Percy Tau (Al Ahly, Egypt), Sphephelo Sithole (Tondela/Portugal), and Mihlali Mayambela (Aris Limassol/Cyprus





News24 » / 🏆 4. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Africa's Tech Startup Scene and Global Interest in Africa's FutureOnly 716 000 of the world’s 26.8 million developers are based in Africa, but SA has the most developers on the continent - and the promise of a thriving local tech startup scene. African leaders, like many other global leaders, have had to navigate a volatile landscape with each day presenting a new chapter. The World Economic Forum, the BRICS Summit, and the Financial Times Africa Summit highlighted the much-talked-about promises on the continent and made clear the unprecedented global interest in Africa’s future.

Source: Fin24 - 🏆 21. / 63 Read more »

Economic Activity in South Africa Levels Off in Final Months of 2023After a stronger than expected first half of the year, economic activity measured in the BankservAfrica Economic Transactions Index (Beti) levelled off in the final months of 2023. The November index reading reflected another disappointing month, moderating to the same level as a year ago. Economist Elize Kruger discusses the likelihood of heading towards a technical recession.

Source: Moneyweb - 🏆 5. / 77 Read more »

Types of Roadblocks in South Africa and Your RightsLearn about the two types of roadblocks in South Africa and the rights of individuals when stopped at a roadblock.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

Fixed-Wireless Services to Take Over Cellular and Fibre in South Africa by 2024Fixed-wireless services in unlicensed spectrum are expected to become dominant in South Africa by 2024 due to advances in Wi-Fi technology, the availability of unlicensed wireless spectrum, and the unreliability of cellular and fibre networks. Wireless internet service providers (Wisps) operating in the unlicensed spectrum offer advantages such as immunity to power outages and unrestricted growth.

Source: TechCentral - 🏆 8. / 71 Read more »

Radio in South Africa Celebrates 100th Anniversary18 December 2023 marks the 100th anniversary of radio in South Africa. The first experimental broadcast took place in Johannesburg in 1923. Radio broadcasting began under the South African Railways and later merged into the African Broadcasting Company before being sold to the SABC in 1936.

Source: TechCentral - 🏆 8. / 71 Read more »

Challenges in South Africa's Education SectorPaul Esterhuizen, CEO of School-Days, discusses the trends impacting education in South Africa, including budget cuts and inadequate infrastructure. Hi headtopics.com administrator, Thanks for the well-researched post!

Source: ewnreporter - 🏆 35. / 51 Read more »