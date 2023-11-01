Malesela's Revival Of Baroka Continues, Klate Suffers First Loss!

Ditau Dia Rora also remained three points behind leaders Orbit College in the standings while Venda dropped down to 14th on the log with eight points.Casric Stars ended their three-game losing streak after beating Pretoria Callies 2-0 on Wednesday afternoon at Solomon Mahlangu Stadium.

Casric climbed up to seventh on the log with 14 points while Callies were left rooted at the bottom of the log with seven points.University of Pretoria blew a lead in the last ten minutes to dramatically lose 2-1 to Upington City on Wednesday afternoon at Windhoek Draught Park.

There was drama towards the end as Vuyisile Ntobayithethi snatched the winner for Upington at the death. Baroka won their third game in four matches after edging Milford 3-2 on Tuesday afternoon at Global Stadium.

Menzi Chilli pulled a goal back for Milford seven minutes before the break and Chilli made it 3-2 and got his brace early in the second stanza but Dan Malesela's charges held on to the win. Nxumalo broke the deadlock for JDR on 24 minutes and Alifeyo Ziba gave them a two-goal cushion just before the half-hour mark.

JDR remained in third spot on the log, three points behind log-leaders Orbit College and City Rovers were left languishing second-from-bottom with seven points.Marumo Gallants stretched their winless run to four matches after a 2-0 defeat to Magesi in the Limpopo derby on Tuesday at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Dikwena jumped up to fourth on the log, four points behind table-toppers Orbit College and Gallants fell down to 12th on the log with 11 points.Daine Klate suffered his first loss in charge of NB La Masia after a 2-1 defeat to table-topping Orbit College on Tuesday afternoon at Isak Steyl Stadium.

