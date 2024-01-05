Malema criticizes Zuma's choice to campaign for a lesser-known party

Malema says Zuma is wasting his time by campaigning for a relatively unknown party and should have focused on voting for the EFF to reduce the ANC's parliamentary majority.





City_Press » / 🏆 7. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ANC in KwaZulu-Natal Criticizes Jacob Zuma's Support for New PartyThe ANC in KwaZulu-Natal expresses its disapproval of former president Jacob Zuma's decision to support the new uMkhonto Wesizwe party, calling it unprecedented and likening it to divorcing the ANC.

Source: dailymaverick - 🏆 3. / 84 Read more »

Former South African President Jacob Zuma Declares Not to Vote for ANC in Upcoming ElectionsFormer president Jacob Zuma's announcement of not voting for the ANC in the next year's elections has caused a stir, but experts believe it won't have a significant impact. Zuma, who has been a member of the ANC for 62 years, made the declaration during a public event in Soweto, throwing his support behind the newly formed Umkhonto We Sizwe party.

Source: dailymaverick - 🏆 3. / 84 Read more »

Former South African President Jacob Zuma to Boycott ANC in Upcoming ElectionFormer president Jacob Zuma announces he will not vote or campaign for the African National Congress (ANC) in the next general election, criticizing his successor and highlighting social problems in South Africa.

Source: BBCAfrica - 🏆 23. / 61 Read more »

Jacob Zuma refuses to vote for ANC in 2024 electionsFormer president Jacob Zuma has announced that he will not support the ANC in the upcoming elections and will instead join a new party, uMkhonto Wesizwe.

Source: dailymaverick - 🏆 3. / 84 Read more »

EFF Leader's Attention-Seeking Behavior at SonaThe EFF leader stormed the stage at the Sona, seeking attention and making divisive claims. His behavior was seen as embarrassing and cringe-worthy by onlookers.

Source: dailymaverick - 🏆 3. / 84 Read more »

EFF MP Busisiwe Mkhwebane Named Kant of the YearEFF MP Busisiwe Mkhwebane has been named the Kant of the Year for her detrimental actions and involvement in scandals, wasting taxpayers' money. She was previously named Villain of the Year in 2022 for her role in the State Capture project.

Source: dailymaverick - 🏆 3. / 84 Read more »