Malawi: Nice Calls for Self-Reliance in Mw2063 Implementation

NICE District Civic Education Officer (DCEO) for Lilongwe Rural and Dedza, Daniel Malango, made the sentiments during an orientation for NICE volunteers at M'bwatalika ADMARC in the area of Traditional Authority Mbwatalika.

"Some people up to now have not started preparing their land in readiness for the forthcoming growing season because they are waiting to know if they are among the beneficiaries of the subsidized farm inputs," noted Malango.

He further explained that over reliance on subsidized farm inputs cannot contribute to the pillar number one of the MW 2063, which aims at enhancing agricultural growth and sustainability. "As we are going into the elections period, let us sensitize the people to be refraining from getting handouts from the politicians," explained Malango. headtopics.com

However, Area Civic Education Coordinator for Mbwatalika Zone, Rodrick Phula, complained their team is failing to reach out to many people with different messages because the number of the volunteers has gone down in the area.

South Africa Headlines Read more: allafrica »

Malawi Set To Appoint Former Chiefs CoachMalawi Set To Appoint Former Chiefs Coach Read more ⮕

Malawi: Chakwera Urges Varsity Graduates to Provide Solutions to Socioeconomic ChallengesPresident Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has urged university graduates to be in the forefront to provide solutions to a litany of challenges affecting the nation. Read more ⮕

Partly sunny and nice – Thursday weather forecastGood morning, Cape {town} Etc family. Today Cape Town will enjoy pleasant weather, as Thursday's forecast is set to be partly sunny and nice. Read more ⮕

Charity Mile offers good odds – even for a trepidatious Spurs fanNice price will be on offer for whichever horse you back at the Charity Mile. Read more ⮕

'There's no help for us': Abahlali leader calls for protection amid death threats'There's no help for us': Abahlali leader calls for protection amid death threats Read more ⮕

Calls for stricter vaping regulations amid rising trend among pupilsMeanwhile, VPASA has urged all stakeholders to play their part in restricting youth access to vaping products. Read more ⮕