Malawi: NBS Bank Awards Cyclone Freddy Heroes

NBS Bank awarded the 12 individuals with certificates and cash during this year's PRSM lakeshore conference held in Mangochi from 5th to 7th October 2023.

"Cyclone Freddy was an event that tested the strength and character of our nation, and in the face of adversity, we witnessed countless acts of heroism. People opened their doors to shelter others, workers went above and beyond their duty to provide assistance, and individuals risked their own lives to rescue and help those in need. These are the stories that inspire us all. They remind us that even in the darkest hours, the spirit of compassion, unity, and solidarity shines through.

"We firmly believe that by acknowledging and celebrating these acts of kindness, we not only honour those who went above and beyond, but we also send a powerful message to the world about the resilience and unity of the people of Malawi," said Chiligo.

Despite having their boat capsized, the three continued with their mission after being rescued by some members of the community. "We could not have abandoned the mission because we made a commitment to save and protect the people of Malawi that is what kept us going," said Lucia Nthala from Monkey Bay station.

"The way these people conducted themselves is inspiring hope that there are people in this country who are passionate about changing lives of people that require support.

