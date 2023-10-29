Malawi: National Bank of Malawi Takes Mental Health Inter-University Social Weekend Shindig to Lilongwe

The social weekend, which took place at Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR) Bunda campus on Friday and Saturday (27 and 28 October 2023) targets Universities and Colleges in proximity or within Lilongwe City, which include Pentecostal Life University, LUANAR NRC and City campus, Lake Malawi Anglican University, Malawi College of Health Sciences, Kamuzu College of Nursing, College of Medicine and Nalikule College.

"The Bank is committed to providing a safe and supportive environment where students can openly discuss mental health, pick up coping strategies, and engage in activities that promote overall well-being.

Hiwa said the attendees were treated to cultural showcases, sports competitions, and captivating performances, and the Bank's presence, as one of the event sponsors, further enhanced the experience by offering insights into the financial aspects of mental well-being and personal growth.There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later. headtopics.com

"As students, we have a lot of mental health issues. I remember at some point we had a first-year student attempting suicide because of lack of support for his studies. Eli Njuchi, Malinga Mafia, Sly C, and Wikise headlined the event and mesmerised the students to the brim.

South Africa Headlines Read more: allafrica »

Malawi: NBS Bank Awards Cyclone Freddy HeroesListed commercial bank, NBS Bank, recently joined the Public Relations Society of Malawi (PRSM) in recognizing and awarding several people who went out of their way to help and rescue others in their communities during the Cyclone Freddy disaster early this year. Read more ⮕

Malawi: Chakwera Urges Varsity Graduates to Provide Solutions to Socioeconomic ChallengesPresident Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has urged university graduates to be in the forefront to provide solutions to a litany of challenges affecting the nation. Read more ⮕

Malawi: Nice Calls for Self-Reliance in Mw2063 ImplementationNational Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) Public Trust has challenged Malawians to embrace the spirit of self-reliance in the implementation of the Malawi 2063 (MW2063). Read more ⮕

Malawi: Minister Confident About Salima Sugar CompanyMinister of Agriculture Sam Dalitso Kawale has expressed optimism in the future of the Salima Sugar Company Limited (SSCL). Read more ⮕

Lukaku warned about 'unpleasant' return to InterLukaku warned about 'unpleasant' return to Inter Read more ⮕

Bryoni Govender emits goddess energy in this year’s national costume [watch]Bryoni Govender's costume for the Miss Universe 2023 pageant has been described as the 'best national costume of all times'. Read more ⮕