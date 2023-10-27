Malawi: Chakwera Urges Varsity Graduates to Provide Solutions to Socioeconomic Challenges

Chakwera highlighted food security, protection of the environment, combating diseases, containing locust invasions, providing sustainable agricultural initiatives, and climate change as some of the problems requiring solutions from fresh graduates to address.

Chakwera stressed that time had come for Malawians to"labour every day in unity to fulfil this desire of making Malawi a better". At this point, Chakwera reaffirmed his administration's commitment ensure a smooth and speedy completion of the construction of the Gateway Administration and the teaching complex A that started in 2008 and were expected to finish in 2012.

"I am delighted to inform you that a consultant has now been engaged to design and oversee the construction of a state-of-the-art Resource Centre and Lecture Theatres. The actual construction of the facilities which I have been made to believe will take 36 months will commence on 1st April 2024. headtopics.com

President Chakwera also announced that LUANAR would soon construct hostels at its NRC and Bunda Campuses to accommodate over a thousand students through the PSIP, which is over and above the PPP hostel project, which is still under negotiations.

"Pillar number 1 of Malawi 2063 focuses on Agricultural productivity and commercialization. It stipulates that by 2063 we shall have an optimally productive and commercialized agricultural sector. You will all agree with me that this pillar cannot be achieved without LUANAR involvement. I am happy to note that LUANAR is a key player in the Mega Farm programme which I launched recently. headtopics.com

