Makgalwa Nets For New Club, Orbit Remain Top!

Casric Stars ended their three-game losing run after edging University of Pretoria 1-0 on Sunday afternoon at ABSA Tuks Stadium.

Casric climbed up to tenth on the table with 11 points while AmaTuks dropped down to sixth with 13 points.Hungry Lions' three-game winning run was halted after a 1-1 draw against Pretoria Callies on Sunday afternoon at Windhoek Draught Park Stadium.However, Pitso Tlotlego snatched the equaliser for Lions seven minutes later.

Following a goalless first stanza, Rotondwa Mutsivhuli eventually snatched the winner for Venda in stoppage time. Bokang Mokwena snatched the lead for Upington on nine minutes and Makgalwa doubled their lead eight minutes later.

New coach Daine Klate could not extend his perfect start at NB La Masia after playing to a 1-1 draw against Platinum City Rovers on Saturday afternoon at Isak Steyl Stadium. After a goalless first stanza, Prince Nxumalo scored the decisive goal for the Hammerboys six minutes before time.