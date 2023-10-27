'Makgaka Deal As Good As Done'

Collins Makgaka for Orlando Pirates and warming up before the MTN8 Final match between Orlando Pirates and AmaZulu held at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on 05 November 2022Former Orlando Pirates midfielder, Collins Makgaka, will finally get an opportunity to revive his career after agreeing on a deal with a Premiership club.

It was recently reported by the Siya crew that Makgaka has been training with Sekhukhune United as part of his search for a new home since parting with Pirates at the end of last season.This publication can reveal that the player has impressed head coach Brandon Truter in training, with a deal to Babina Noko now in its final stages before the club’s official announcement in the coming days.

“Collins Makgaka will be playing for Sekhukhune United. In fact, it’s safe to say that he has signed for the club,” a source close to the player said. “He has been training with the team since last week like you guys mentioned in your previous article. He has impressed with his performances and is delighted that he will be back on the field to play football,” the source concluded.

Makgaka was previously linked with Stellenbosch FC and Polokwane City but none of the two clubs were able to sign him, which gave Sekhukhune a chance to have a look at him.

