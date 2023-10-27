Make a splash with summer flowering groundcovers

Groundcovers are the answer for low maintenance gardening. Most are tough, water wise and need very little care once established.
Groundcovers are mostly associated with spreading leafy plants like Lamium, plectranthus, ajuga, hen and chickens (Chlorophytum), Tradescantia purpurea, and Creeping Jenny ( Lysimachia nummularia Aurea).
Because of their spreading nature, fewer plants are needed to cover larger areas so it’s easier and more cost effective to use flowering groundcover to make a bold statement.Because most groundcovers grow in the same place for a few seasons they should be planted in well prepared soil with added compost together with 5:1:5 or 8: 1: 5 organic granular fertiliser and superphosphate or bonemeal. headtopics.com
Flowering groundcovers will flower more and for longer if given an application of fertiliser once a month during summer.When it comes to tough, vygies top the list. The term vygie is a catch-all name for flowering succulent groundcovers like Delosperma, Lampranthus and Mesembryanthemum that are all indigenous.
Delosperma Ocean Sunset is a hybrid variety with the largest flowers of any Delosperma and produces theses in abundance. The flowers close at night and open mid-morning. The vivid flower colour make this a showy plant for borders, rockeries and pavements. It is also suitable for containers and hanging baskets, especially on sunny patios and decks. headtopics.com
Few plants can match Verbena ‘Endurascape’ for its intensity of colour and ability to survive sizzling summer temperatures as well as cold. ‘Endurascape’ provides a constant carpet of flowers throughout summer, and the dense spread of leaves shades the roots allowing it to withstand irregular watering. Only a few plants are needed to cover a large space.