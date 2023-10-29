Major WATER OUTAGE to affect these suburbs for EIGHT HOURS

According to the entity, the water will be isolated (closed) to replace a centrifugal pump inside the pump station.Affected suburbs include:

Langlaagte, Paarlshoop, Industria, Industria Ext 1,2,3, Industria West, Longdale Ext 4,5, Longdale, Riverlea Ext 2, Bosmot, Crosesus, Wibsey Dip, Auckland Park, Cottesloe, Braamfontein Werf Ext, Uitsaaisentrum, Pageview, Pageview Ext, Pageview Ext 1,3, Mayfair Ext1, Langlaagte North, Sunnyside, Mayfair West, Hursthill, Crosby, Auckland Park Ext 2,3, Brixton, Jan Hofmeyer, Vredepark, Verdedorp.

This after the conclusion of consultation processes with ward councillors and the community about educating them on the new system. “The consultation encompassed educating residents on various issues, including the benefits of the new prepaid smart meters, where and how to purchase water, the importance of paying for services, as well as theAs such, Johannesburg Water is urging the residents of Ward 100 and Ward 114 to ensure that they all have a Customer Interface Unit (CIU). headtopics.com

