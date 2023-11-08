Major General Makhele Faces Criminal Charges Over R54m in Dodgy Tenders

When Crime Intelligence was looking for software to monitor the #FeesMustFall protests, Major General Mankosana Agnes Makhele signed off on key documents. The tenders appear to be tainted by fraud and corruption, but the police found that Makhele didn’t necessarily agree to bypass procurement protocols. However, she and her co-accused still have a criminal case to answer.

In late August 2023, a SAPS disciplinary hearing found Major General Mankosana Agnes Makhele not guilty for her alleged role in approving two allegedly dodgy police tenders involving just under R54-million issued in 2016. But Makhele is not totally off the hook ye

