A sign is displayed in Lewiston, Maine, on October 27, 2023, in the aftermath of a mass shooting. – Hundreds of police in the US state of Maine hunted October 26, 2023 for a fugitive gunman who killed 18 people at a bowling alley and a bar, as President Joe Biden mourned “yet another senseless and tragic mass shooting.” Police named the suspect as 40-year-old Robert Card — seen in surveillance footage pointing a semi-automatic rifle as he walked into the Sparetime Recreation bowling alley.

Locking all the doors, they sat down in front of a screen in a darkened upstairs bedroom with their two dogs and dozing kids, age 10 and 12, following the shooting deaths of at least 18 people at a bowling alley and bar-restaurant.

“Where is he now? Is he here? That’s a terrible feeling,” Green said, clearing his throat to hide emotion. A high school parking lot was taken over by police officers in fatigues, armed to the teeth. Streets near the targeted establishments were cordoned off with crime scene tape. headtopics.com

Debra Wright was just sitting down to eat Wednesday evening when she heard police and ambulance sirens wailing. Schemengees, the bar-restaurant targeted by the shooter, is just a three-minute drive from her home.“You know, Maine isn’t usually like this. I’ve lived here all my life,” she said, adding “I will never feel safe like I have.”

“It’s different when this type of tragedy happens in your hometown,” Anthony Nadeau, a 45-year-old state employee who had just finished smoking a cigarette on his porch, told AFP.

