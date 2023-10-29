Mahikeng Office of the State Attorney whistle-blower fears for her life

Functional cookies help to perform certain functionalities like sharing the content of the website on social media platforms, collect feedbacks, and other third-party features.This cookie is set by Addthis to make sure you see the updated count if you share a page and return to it before our share count cache is updated.This cookie is set by Addthis to make sure you see the updated count if you share a page and return to it before our share count cache is updated.

South Africa Headlines Read more: dailymaverick »

Durban Law Graduate Celebrates Becoming High Court Attorney: 'It Once Seemed so out of Reach'A law graduate who currently works in Durban is amped about becoming an attorney and opened up to Briefly News about her noteworthy personal accomplishment. Read more ⮕

Fears grow of tighter state grip on Serbian mediaTwo controversial bills backed by Serbian lawmakers this week have sparked fears of more state control over the media and another setback for press freedom in the Balkan nation. Read more ⮕

Some 28 killed, 60 injured in Egypt car crash -state mediaSome 28 people have been killed and 60 others injured on Saturday in a multiple-vehicle collision in Egypt's Beheira governorate about 132 kilometres (82 miles) north of the capital Cairo, state media reported. Read more ⮕

32 killed, 63 injured in Egypt multi-vehicle crash: State media - SABC NewsThe collision took place in the morning and involved a bus and a number of vehicles. Read more ⮕

The dangers in trying to run a state from boadrooms of SandtonThe dangers in trying to run a state from boadrooms of Sandton Read more ⮕

Investigating Directorate boss says they will prioritise State Capture cases with most impactThe Investigating Directorate’s Andrea Johnson says the unit is doing the best it can with the limited resources that it has. It will in future prioritise cases that deliver the most impact and those that have been most damaging to the country’s constitutional democracy. Read more ⮕