Magento2 Full Stack Developer - Johanesburg at Accenture - Western Cape Cape Town

Accenture SONG is the leading digital transformation agency in the world that can deliver true end-to-end digital services.to work with our cross-functional team and join our world-class community of talented experts.

Design themes and interfaces alongside developing Magento2 (Adobe Commerce) Modules in PHP with the help of leading practicesUpdate Security Patches and Website Features

