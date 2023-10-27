Mafikizolo Star Nhlanhla Mafu Leaves Mzansi Drooling With Her Saucy Swimwear Pictures: “Shuu, Hot”

Nhlanhla Mafu created a buzz on social media with her sizzling photos, showcasing her hourglass figure in a black swimsuit as summer arrived

The award-winning singer and fashion designer shared these striking images on her Instagram page, leaving fans in awe of her stunning appearance Social media users showered her with compliments and admiration for her sensational look, as she confidently flaunted her curves and skin in the stylish swimsuitMafikizolo singer Nhlanhla Mafu set social media on fire with her hot pictures.

The singer showed off her curves and some skin in the stunning swimsuit and matching black cover. She captioned the post:Social media users could not get enough of the star's stunning look. Many said the singer ate and left no crumbs.Surely, this has been an incredible week. Mzansi's talented actress, Nomzamo Mbatha, made a statement on Wednesday, 25 October 2023, turning many heads at the Stella Artois 'Let's Do Dinner' SA edition. headtopics.com

South Africa Headlines Read more: brieflyza »

Another ex-Man Utd star set for shock return to Old Trafford?Another ex-Man Utd star set for shock return to Old Trafford? Read more ⮕

Kwagga Smith's rise: From Sevens star to Bok Bomb Squad MVPKwagga Smith's rise: From Sevens star to Bok Bomb Squad MVP Read more ⮕

Streaming saves the music star - TechCentralMusic streaming became the largest source of income for composers and songwriters in 2022, new research shows. Read more ⮕

Ex-Sundowns star finds new home in the Mother CityIn their quest for PSL survival, Cape Town Spurs sign ex-Mamelodi Sundowns star who finds a new home in the Mother City. Read more ⮕

Chiefs star: 'It's been a tough week for the club'Chiefs star: 'It's been a tough week for the club' Read more ⮕

Chiefs star can’t dwell on the past despite coaching changesKaizer Chiefs star refuses to dwell on the past as the club made changes and axed Molefi Ntseki ahead of a crucial match this weekend. Read more ⮕