Madagascar's Presidential Election Concludes Amid Boycott and Protests

Voting closed in the first round of Madagascar's presidential election on Thursday, despite a boycott by most opposition candidates and weeks of violent protests. The election unfolded peacefully with low turn-out. The opposition criticized the participation rate as the lowest in Madagascar's history. Transparency International warned against legitimizing the results of an opaque and captured electoral process.

South Africa Headlines Read more: REUTERSAFRİCA »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ALLAFRİCA: President Weah and Challenger Optimistic of Victory in Runoff Presidential ElectionPresident George Manneh Weah and his main challenger, Joseph Nyuman Boakai, express optimism of victory in the Runoff Presidential Election . President Weah emphasizes the peaceful voting process and urges all Liberians to exercise their constitutional rights.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

EWNUPDATES: South Africa's Independent Electoral Commission Launches Registration CampaignThe Independent Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) is holding a registration campaign to encourage young South Africans to register to vote. The IEC is facing a registration gap of 14 million citizens, with only 7% of the current registration roll consisting of 18 to 29-year-olds. The IEC aims to increase the voter roll and estimates that there are about 40 million eligible voters, with 14 million unregistered citizens who would qualify. The low interest in voting among young people may be due to apathy or disillusionment with politicians. According to Stats SA, over 43% of South Africans aged 15 to 34 are unemployed.

Source: ewnupdates | Read more »

CİTY_PRESS: Load shedding costs South Africa close to R1 billion dailyActing Finance Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa reveals the impact of load shedding on the country's economy and crucial industries. The government's energy action plan is discussed.

Source: City_Press | Read more »

MAİLANDGUARDİAN: Afrika Tikkun and Microsoft unite South African businesses to revolutionise youth employability and close the skills gapSome of the country’s largest corporations at a recent roundtable discussion co-hosted by youth development group, Afrika Tikkun (AT) and Microsoft have questioned whether South Africa’s unemployment challenges are truly about job availability, rather than a mismatch in skills demand and supply. During the dialogue held under the theme “Skills Gap, Youth Employability and Employment,” industry leaders have uncovered a critical issue hindering progress in South Africa’s workforce development landscape: a lack of coordination and collaboration among employers and those who provide young people with skills. This lack of collaboration, they warn, is allowing the gap between skills demanded by industry and those provided to young people to widen.

Source: mailandguardian | Read more »

MONEYWEB: MultiChoice Adds DStv Premium Subscribers for the First Time in YearsMultiChoice's financial results show an increase in DStv Premium subscribers for the first time in many years, likely due to the Rugby World Cup. However, the overall subscriber base has declined in all three segments.

Source: Moneyweb | Read more »

DAİLYMAVERİCK: Residents' Opinions on Baboon Management in Cape TownA common understanding has emerged among residents of Simon’s Town, Scarborough, and Kommetjie regarding baboon management. Experts recommend strategically located electric fencing. The close proximity of baboons to urban settlements poses a challenge for conservation authorities. Strong emotions and opinions are expressed by residents, with some seeing baboons as a nuisance and others valuing and enjoying them.

Source: dailymaverick | Read more »