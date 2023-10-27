Madagascar's Age-Old Foes Scuffle More On Streets Than in Hustings

President Rajoelina, who first took power in a coup, is bashing aside opposition protesters in search of another term.

Rajoelina came to power in a military coup that toppled elected president Marc Ravalomanana in 2009. Rajoelina and Ravalomanana wereby the Southern African Development Community (SADC) not to run in the 2013 polls. Rajoelina returned to win the 2018 elections, which means if he wins on 16 November, he could hold the top office for 14 years.

Rajoelina's blithe response was that he had sought and obtained French citizenship in 2014 because he had then been ruled out of politics and needed French nationality so his children could attend school in France. Who could object to a father trying to educate his children, he asked. headtopics.com

The court did postpone the election by a week, from 9 to 16 November, on appeal from presidential candidate Andry Raobelina, who needed time to heal after police injured his eye at a rally. This week, the courtThe Collective of Eleven - a group of opposition presidential candidates including Ravalomanana and another former president Hery Rajaonarimampianina - have been boycotting the election campaign.

Ten opposition candidates complained to the electoral commission that Rajoelina staged an 'institutional coup'Perhaps the most worrying opinion came from Madagascar's National Assembly President Christine Razanamahasoa: 'Our country is in bad shape, our people are suffering, and we are the cause of this failure. We are at an impasse,' sheopposition parliamentarians, warning that the seeds of a 'fratricidal war are visible and continue to grow. headtopics.com

