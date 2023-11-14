Madagascar Holds Tense Presidential Election Amid Opposition Protests

Voters in Madagascar head to the polls on Thursday for the first round of a tense presidential election after weeks of opposition protests demanding a “fair and equitable” vote. Outgoing President Andry Rajoelina, 49, is squaring off against 12 other candidates vying to take the reins of the Indian Ocean island nation, which has a long history of disputed elections.

