Mad Max: A Standalone Game with Similarities to the Movie

With 2024 on our doorstep I have had some free time during the holiday season to look at my backlog and, purchased on some Steam sale long ago, I spotted Mad Max with zero installs and zero time played since being acquired years ago.

These two games actually share a lot of similarities: a 2015 release year, Arkham-style brawling when on foot, a huge focus on vehicle mechanics, an open world, RPG elements, a licenced universe, and I am sure there are a few smaller ones like a revenge-fuelled warpath based on dead family and a deep, gravely voice for the protagonist. Unlike Arkham Knight, Mad Max doesn’t have a franchise of previous games to build off of, instead coming into the world as a standalone offering from developer Avalanche Studios and publisher Warner Bros.. While it doesn’t have a game series to iterate on there are the movies, especially Fury Road which released in May 2015, while the Mad Max game arrived later in the year come September 2015. Unfortunately the movie and the game are not connected, but share many similaritie





htxtafrica » / 🏆 42. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.