M3 Macs incoming at Apple Halloween event

The company will hold an online event at 5pm California time (Tuesday, 2am SAST) — dubbed “Scary Fast” — where it’s poised to announce a new iMac and updates to its high-end MacBook Pro. Apple also is slated to unveil the next generation of its computer chip, the M3.

The new models stand to benefit from a broader upswing in the computer business. After a decline this year, industrywide shipments are expected to grow again in 2024 — even if they stay below pandemic highs. Sales of Macs and other computing devices had surged during Covid lockdowns, when consumers spent heavily on home office equipment.Mac sales are forecast to climb about 5% in the holiday quarter, with the revenue growing 5.

Intel, Apple’s former processor supplier, is staging its own comeback. The chip maker gave a surprisingly upbeat forecast for the holiday quarter, sending its shares soaring on Friday. Apple swapped out the Intel chips in its computers with in-house designs over the past three years. And Monday’s event will give it another chance to show that its homegrown chips are better than rival offerings.While the iMac and the MacBook Pro are two of Apple’s lower-volume models, they’re prized by the company’s most ardent and vocal fans. And they’ll spotlight the power of Apple’s new M3 line, which is slated to be faster than the M2 and better at handling graphics. headtopics.com

