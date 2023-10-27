M23 rebels launch new offensive in eastern DR Congo

In this file photo taken on January 06, 2023, M23 soldiers leave Rumangabo camp after the meeting between EACRF officials and M23 rebels during the handover ceremony at Rumangabo camp in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. – UN chief Antonio Guterres on March 6, 2023, urged the Democratic Republic of Congo’s M23 rebels to honor an impending ceasefire and to move toward fully withdrawing from the conflict-ridden country.

The M23, which has captured swathes of territory in North Kivu province since 2021, is one of several militias holding sway over much of the region despite the presence of peacekeepers. At midday on Thursday, shells hit the town centre and thousands of panic-stricken residents began running north to reach government-controlled areas.

“When the bombs fell on the city, everyone fled in different directions. We don’t know where we’re going now, where are we going to sleep?,” said a group who had escaped 10 kilometres north of Bambo. The conflict between the M23 and militias loyal to the Democratic Republic of Congo’s government has recently intensified around Goma, North Kivu’s capital and home to over a million people.The United Nations humanitarian agency OCHA says almost 200 000 people have had to flee their homes since October 1 in Rutshuru and Masisi territory, north of Goma. headtopics.com

