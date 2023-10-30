Lynn Forbes Shares Emotional Tribute to AKA After the Springboks’ Historic Win: “You Are With Us”

Lynn Forbes emotionally celebrated the Springboks' Rugby World Cup win in France on her Instagram, expressing that she knew her son AKA would be proud of the victoryFans shared heartwarming responses on Lynn Forbes' post, expressing their love and support for her and her late sonLynn Forbes was among the many South Africans who headed to their social media to celebrate the Springboks' win at the just-ended Rugby World Cup in France.

Lynn Forbes posted a touching message to AKA after the Springboks won the Rugby World Cup. Image: @lynnforbesza and @akaworldwideLynn Forbes also said she was thinking about her late son following the Springboks' historic win. Glammy noted that she knew that her son, who was gunned down in February this year would be celebrating the Springboks' win. She wrote:"I carry your face on my neck, close to my heart ❤️ You are with us in spirit my boy and I know just how proud you are of the Bokke!!! ". The rapper always showed his support on social media. Many headed to Lynn Forbes' page to share heartwarming responses.

