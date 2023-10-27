Lula partially blocks anti-Indigenous land rights bill, but trouble isn’t over

Take control of end-of-year stressBrazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva partially blocked a controversial bill that dramatically violates Indigenous rights, a month after the Supreme Court ruled out its core article.

The veto sparked outrage among Brazil’s powerful rural lobby, which vowed to reject Lula’s changes to the bill, although any decision made in Congress can be challenged in the Supreme Court. Despite the dissatisfaction demonstrated by some organizations that defended a total rejection of the bill, the partial block is a triumph, said Kenzo Jucá, a socioenvironmental consultant who has worked with environmental legislation in the National Congress for more than 20 years.

Some experts say the partial veto was a strategy to ease tension among the lawmakers who proposed the bill. “If vetoed it completely, he would create an even greater tension than what already exists within the National Congress,” Rafael Modesto dos Santos, the legal adviser to the Indigenous Missionary Council (CIMI) told Mongabay. headtopics.com

As well as overturning the point containing the time frame thesis, Lula vetoed points that authorized contact with uncontacted communities “to provide medical aid or to mediate state action of public utility” and mining on Indigenous lands.

If the vetoes are overturned, it means the time frame and the other points considered harmful to Indigenous people will be made into law — and the bill will likely be challenged in the Supreme Court once again. In the first trial, delayed several times in a two-year period, the majority of justices concluded that the Brazilian state couldn’t apply 1988 as a landmark for establishing Indigenous territories because several Indigenous peoples were forcefully removed from their lands before that. headtopics.com

