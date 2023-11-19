Lukaku's Hat-Trick Leads Belgium to Victory in Euro 2024 Qualifier

Romelu Lukaku’s sharp instincts in front goal steered Belgium to a 5-0 victory over a ten-man Azerbaijan in their final European Championship qualifier. The AS Roma striker stole the show through the opening in the 17th minute, whilst the visitors saw Eddy dismissed seven minutes later for a rough challenge. Lukaku took matters up a notch aided by his opening strike and added three more goals to his name to cap off a fine display of work in the first half.

Arsenal’s Leandro Trossard capped off the Red Devils menacing act in the final minute before full-time when he finished off Jeremy Doku’s delivery.Portugal finished their UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying journey with a 2-0 victory over Iceland on Sunday and with a hundred percent record in Group J to





🏆 45. KickOffMagazine » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Brussels shooting: Gunman who killed two Swedes had escaped Tunisian prisonAbdesalem Lassoued shot dead two Swedish nationals before a Euro 2024 qualifier game last week.

Source: BBCAfrica - 🏆 45. / 22,5 Read more »

Morocco: Moroccan Rower Majdouline El Allaoui Bound for 2024 Paris OlympicsMoroccan rower Majdouline El Allaoui secured her ticket to the 2024 Paris Olympics on Wednesday, following the rowing qualification tournament held at the Tunis Lake's watercourse.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 45. / 22,5 Read more »

Tunisian Rower Mohamed Ettaieb Qualifies for Paralympic Games of Paris 2024Tunisian rower Mohamed Ettaieb qualified for the Paralympic Games of Paris 2024 during the qualifying rowing tournament held at the Lac 2 of Tunis lake from October 2 to 25.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 45. / 22,5 Read more »

‘Dazzling’ finish to new-look 2024 Tour de France routeHigh altitude, an Italian debut in Florence and a finale on the French Riviera are on the 3 492km route for the 2024 Tour de France.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 45. / 22,5 Read more »

Nearly 50 000 grade 1 and 8 learners NOT PLACED for 2024Gauteng Department of Education set to build eight satellite schools and mobile classrooms for unplaced learners in high pressure areas

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 45. / 22,5 Read more »

Economist warns economic winter is coming in 2024There is not a lot of good news for the South African economy over the next few years as the country battles energy and logistics constraints.

Source: TheCitizen_News - 🏆 45. / 22,5 Read more »