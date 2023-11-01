Lucky number Nine: Spurs secure first points of the season with victory over Pirates

Scoring a goal as early as the second minute in a football game can be both a gift and a curse, and its true nature becomes evident as the match unfolds. The victory, however, still sees Spurs anchored to the bottom of the log with three points, but three points closer to 15th-place Richards Bay (6 points) and five points adrift of 14th-place Royal AM (8 points).Spurs, who, via the PSL promotion/relegation playoffs, earned their right to return to South Africa's top-flight, but had to wait until their ninth league game to record any points as they have gone eight matches without a win or draw.

In his first match in the Spurs dugout as interim coach, technical director Sean Connor, who is also searching for the right candidate as Bartlett's replacement, could not have asked for a better start from his charges. The always-creative Keagan Buchanan unleashed a deep cross after the ball was cleared from a corner kick.

The goal shocked the away side, and Jose Riveiro's charges slowly started to get their act together and look to break down Spurs' stern defensive approach of playing on the counterattack instead.

In 31 league matches played in the Mother City against Spurs (formerly Ajax Cape Town), prior to the fixture on Wednesday, Spurs and Pirates have rallied to nine wins each, with 13 draws. Take that record at face value and under the floodlights at Cape Town Stadium, you'd know exactly why that is as Spurs, desperate to get points in their back pocket, defended with immense focus to hold on to the lead.

