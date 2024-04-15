Lucas Radebe Opens Up About His Childhood and Football Journey

Bafana Bafana and Leeds United legend Lucas Radebe recently got candid about his childhood and how football was a calling. Lucas Radebe , who is celebrating his 55th birthday today, sat down with Clement Manyathela this week on Radio 702 to speak about his upbringing and making it as a professional footballer.

Speaking to radio host Clement Manyathela,"The Chief," as he was affectionately known by Leeds United supporters, Radebe got candid about his childhood in Diepkloof and how football happened. "To be honest, we grew up and our parents were guiding us, you know during Apartheid, those days where we'd get up to no good. Football was just a hobby, something that we would do after school, or when we bunked school," revealed Radebe on how he was introduced to football.

"It was a bit of a struggle, but I believe that set me up for the future that I was about to have. In terms of competition, being involved in a team, in a team structure and facing the challenges that I faced in my career," revealed Radebe.

Lucas Radebe Childhood Football Upbringing Bafana Bafana Leeds United

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Soccer_Laduma / 🏆 22. in ZA

South Africa Latest News, South Africa Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former Bafana Captain Lucas Radebe Leaves Local Netizens in Stitches After Making His Acting DebutMzansi football fans could not hide their amusement on social media after former Bafana captain and defender Lucas Radebe shared a funny video on Twitter (X).

Source: brieflyza - 🏆 10. / 68 Read more »

Hugo Broos opens the door for Foster’s Bafana Bafana returnHugo Broos has hinted Lyle Foster could return to Bafana Bafana ahead of their 2026 World Cup qualifiers in June.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

Lucas Radebe still on his quest to become Safa president'There are a lot of people that I’m talking to': Lucas Radebe got candid about his aspirations to become the next Safa president.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

Former Bafana Bafana coach Philippe Troussier sacked as Vietnam bossPhilippe Troussier's reign as Vietnam coach is over after barely a year in charge after angry fans turned on the French coach.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

SAFA break silence on Hugo Broos Bafana Bafana exit reportsThe South African Football Association have finally cleared the air regarding the reports of Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos leaving for Tunisia.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

Mzansi Rubbishes Reports of Hugo Broos Leaving Bafana Bafana for the Tunisia JobA North African broadcaster has stated Hugo Broos is in talks to leave Bafana to take over as the Tunisia national side but the report has been dismissed.

Source: brieflyza - 🏆 10. / 68 Read more »