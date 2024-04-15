Lucas Radebe Opens Up About His Childhood and Football Journey

Bafana Bafana and Leeds United legend Lucas Radebe recently got candid about his childhood and how football was a calling. Lucas Radebe , who is celebrating his 55th birthday today, sat down with Clement Manyathela this week on Radio 702 to speak about his upbringing and making it as a professional footballer.
Speaking to radio host Clement Manyathela,"The Chief," as he was affectionately known by Leeds United supporters, Radebe got candid about his childhood in Diepkloof and how football happened. "To be honest, we grew up and our parents were guiding us, you know during Apartheid, those days where we'd get up to no good. Football was just a hobby, something that we would do after school, or when we bunked school," revealed Radebe on how he was introduced to football.
"It was a bit of a struggle, but I believe that set me up for the future that I was about to have. In terms of competition, being involved in a team, in a team structure and facing the challenges that I faced in my career," revealed Radebe.
Lucas Radebe Childhood Football Upbringing Bafana Bafana Leeds United
