Love your Lawyer Day: Why having a lawyer in your court before you go to court is a good thing

Love Your Lawyer Day, celebrated on the 3rd of November, was created in 2001 to show appreciation for lawyers in recognition of the essential role that they play in our society and legal system.

“The work of lawyers is an invisible thread that runs through everything an individual, business or organisation accomplishes – contributing towards the economic stability and growth of a province,” says Susan Abro of Susan Abro Attorney.

Lawyers are often placed in tough positions when standing up for their clients whilst ensuring they get the best results, they can for them. Before considering the years of education it takes to do this effectively, it is important to realise that it requires a certain type of person to represent their client, whatever the issue, without bias. headtopics.com

“More often than not, people seek to practice law in order to help others. Their driving motivation is a passion for justice and they possess the ability to tackle intricate issues and find solutions to bring about fairness and equity,” adds Abro.

Lawyers can provide invaluable guidance throughout various stages of life, from drafting marriage contracts to establishing trusts and wills. Consulting a lawyer before a legal issue arises can help you anticipate and prevent serious legal problems.• Personal injury or property damage resulting from an accident• Estate planning, drafting of wills, trusts, and asset management headtopics.com

A lawyer will assess your legal issue and tell you at the outset whether it is worth obtaining legal assistance and/or pursuing legal action. If legal action or assistance is necessary, your lawyer will evaluate all aspects of your situation with you, explain your options and what to expect at every step, and take any action needed to protect your legal rights.

