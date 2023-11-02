LOTTO: Tap, App, Play!

. More than R100 million is up for grabs in the next Powerball jackpot: how are you buying your ticket?Tickets for the draw are available at participating lottery retailers, or you could play via your banking app. Players can also use the Mobile App, and play the LOTTO draw with their smartphone.Here’s how you can tap, app, play with the National Lottery.
Powerball, Sportstake, EAZiWIN and Raffle are some of the exclusive games players can find through the online platform and app.For safety reasons, only download this app from official National Lottery links!Once the app has downloladed to your smartphone, you’re going to need to register your National Lottery players’ account. Registration takes just a few minutes.A valid cellphone number is also necessary, so that entries can be attributed to the correct person (that’s you) when you play LOTTO.
South Africa Headlines
Write Comment
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »
Source: SATodayNews | Read more »
Source: TheSAnews | Read more »
Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »
Source: TheSAnews | Read more »
Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »