LOTTO: Tap, App, Play!

. More than R100 million is up for grabs in the next Powerball jackpot: how are you buying your ticket?Tickets for the draw are available at participating lottery retailers, or you could play via your banking app. Players can also use the Mobile App, and play the LOTTO draw with their smartphone.Here’s how you can tap, app, play with the National Lottery.

Powerball, Sportstake, EAZiWIN and Raffle are some of the exclusive games players can find through the online platform and app.For safety reasons, only download this app from official National Lottery links!Once the app has downloladed to your smartphone, you’re going to need to register your National Lottery players’ account. Registration takes just a few minutes.A valid cellphone number is also necessary, so that entries can be attributed to the correct person (that’s you) when you play LOTTO.

South Africa Headlines Read more: THESANEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THECİTİZEN_NEWS: Lotto and Lotto Plus results: Wednesday, 01 November 2023A total of R34 million in jackpots is up for grabs. Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results for Wednesday.

Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »

SATODAYNEWS: The App Industry Post-Pandemic in the USA: A Resilient Future for Mobile App Development CompaniesSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more.

Source: SATodayNews | Read more »

THESANEWS: No winner of Wednesday’s Lotto jackpots: All the numbers and payoutsThere were no winners of Wednesday, 1 November's Lotto, Lotto Plus 1 or Lotto Plus 2 jackpots - There are millions to be won!

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THECİTİZEN_NEWS: Daily Lotto results: Wednesday, 01 November 2023Tonight's jackpot is R480,000! Here are your winning Daily Lotto results for Wednesday, brought to you by The Citizen.

Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »

THESANEWS: LOTTO Powerball Jackpot RISES… But to WHAT?The LOTTO is back with some spectacular jackpots this week. Here's what you can stand to win if you buy your entries to play!

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THECİTİZEN_NEWS: Daily Lotto results: Tuesday, 31 October 2023R460 000 is up for grabs! Here are your winning Daily Lotto results for Tuesday, brought to you by The Citizen.

Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »