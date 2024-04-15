Lost Password Recovery

Lost your password? Please enter your username or email address. You will receive a link to create a new password via email. Lost your password? Please enter your username or email address. You will receive a link to create a new password via email.In 1991, Sebidi was invited to Nyköping, a small Swedish town on the Baltic Sea, south of Stockholm, to participate in a programme called “Cultural Work with Developing Countries”.

In May 2023, the Nyköping school’s caretaker, Jesper Osterberg, decided to clean out a long-neglected cupboard at the school. “He found a roll of artwork behind some Christmas decorations with Sebidi’s name on it. He contacted the local gallery. Through research is was discovered who Sebidi was. That was the beginning of the voyage of the artworks back home,” says Baard.

“I was devastated, I was heartbroken. I cried for the work and mourned the work for a very long time. I thought I would never it again,” says the 81-year-old painter and sculptor. Sebidi left school after completing grade eight and spent much of her young adult life as a domestic worker in Johannesburg. Following a period of imprisonment on false charges of theft of food, she started using her time to make dresses and knit. She sent money home to support her grandmother and extended family.

Despite her growing influence as an artist, her occupation as described by her identity document was “domestic servant”, according to her Everard Read biography. At 81, the sprightly Sebidi says she is still moving and working as she always has. “I used to dance in the middle of the courtyard at 1am, moving and exercising. It’s wonderful! Being alone and working at night when people are sleeping. The energy and feelings are different at that time, not listening to anybody who speaks by mouth but by work. That’s who you get to be inspired by.”

“We can look at this situation from a bad light; however, maybe the works were meant to be hidden. Maybe I was not going to talk about The Walking House if I would have exhibited that time, maybe I was not going to talk about my grandmother’s messages.

