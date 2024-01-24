Lost Password and the Need for Political Renewal in South Africa

Lost your password? Please enter your username or email address. You will receive a link to create a new password via email.Lost your password? Please enter your username or email address. You will receive a link to create a new password via email.democratic polity.

This occasion provides a serious opportunity for reflection on the importance of the genealogy of ideas and intellectual traditions that have shaped the country’s contemporary political landscape and of recentring intellectual debate and theoretical traditions as a new foundation of its much needed political and democratic renewal. Such a renewal would require an interrogation of South Africa’s contemporary crisis of “ideas” where political debate often lacks theoretical depth, and where political discourse frequently invokes concepts and ideas without substantive meaning whether these are socialist, liberal, or Marxist. Such a renewal is largely contingent on more thinking and more theorising of South Africa’s historical, political, economic, and sociological realitie





mailandguardian » / 🏆 2. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Remembering South Africa's Prominent Figures Lost in 2023City Press pays tribute to influential individuals whose lives were tragically cut short in 2023, leaving a void in their respective spaces. The deaths of Itumeleng Mosoeu and AKA have deeply saddened the nation, as they were both highly regarded figures in their fields.

Source: City_Press - 🏆 7. / 72 Read more »

Cricket South Africa meets with South African Jewish Board of Deputies over David Teeger matterThe South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) is hoping the International Cricket Council will intervene in the David Teeger matter after their meeting with Cricket South Africa didn't go as planned. The SAJBD took umbrage at the demotion of Teeger as captain from the South Africa Under-19 World Cup that starts on Friday.

Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »

Africa's Tech Startup Scene and Global Interest in Africa's FutureOnly 716 000 of the world’s 26.8 million developers are based in Africa, but SA has the most developers on the continent - and the promise of a thriving local tech startup scene. African leaders, like many other global leaders, have had to navigate a volatile landscape with each day presenting a new chapter. The World Economic Forum, the BRICS Summit, and the Financial Times Africa Summit highlighted the much-talked-about promises on the continent and made clear the unprecedented global interest in Africa’s future.

Source: Fin24 - 🏆 21. / 63 Read more »

South Africa's Construction Industry Receives Boost with R6.43bn TendersThe SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) has started adjudicating R6.43 billion worth of tenders, which will be awarded in early 2024. This will provide a welcome boost for South Africa's beleaguered construction industry.

Source: Moneyweb - 🏆 5. / 77 Read more »

Thabo Mbeki Emerges as South Africa's Most Popular PoliticianFifteen years after the ANC recalled him as South Africa’s president, Thabo Mbeki has emerged as the country’s most popular politician, according to a recent poll by the Social Research Foundation.

Source: mailandguardian - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Navigating the process of submitting building plans for approval in South AfricaUnderstanding the intricacies of submitting building plans for approval in South Africa is essential to ensure compliance with local regulations and a smooth construction process.

Source: BoksburgNews - 🏆 40. / 51 Read more »