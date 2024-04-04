Loneliness on Birthdays in Jail

So, in jail, the special days don’t really mean much. I remember being there like it was just yesterday. The feeling of being in jail on your birthday is a horrible feeling of loneliness that none can make good, no matter how much they tell you that it will be okay.I remember on my birthday waking up and getting breakfast, everyone wishing me happy birthday, asking me what I am doing today. I recall holding back my tears, thinking they could see me cry.

And right after breakfast, I recall being called. The warden still made a joke with me, saying, “You’re going home; it’s your lucky day.” And I remember feeling confused. And he quickly corrected himself, saying, “Are you stupid? You’re going nowhere!” There I started crying uncontrollably, just standing there facing the warden so the rest of the cell didn’t see my tear

