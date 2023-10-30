Londie London Shoots Back at Alleged Break-Up Rumours With New Video With Boyfriend Mabonga

The couple had allegedly broken up and the news caused a stir on social media after it was reported that her man had taken back his carsLondie London seemingly responded to the rumours about her and Mabonga splitting up, with an Instagram video of them together. Images: londie_london_officialLondie London and her man Mabonga are living their best life on vacation away from the hate and negativity of social media.

In an Instagram story, Londie showed off a video with her man on vacation, amply ending the rumours of their break-up.Chesa! Londie London gave spicy netizens another reason to talk about her. The singer has been the topic of conversation after it was alleged that she and her new boyfriend Mabonga broke up.

The mother of two hasn't done shows in a while and seems to have lost the spark, and netizens didn't hold back with their shameful comments.

