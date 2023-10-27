An Instagram user posted a clip of Hlubi entering the car dealership, dancing, and the staff members celebrating with himHlubi Nkosi buys a new Bentleyand her having to move out after their break up. Still, now Hlubi has made headlines once again as news of him having bought a new luxury car flooded social media.video"Dangerous Hlubi Nkosi celebrates purchasing a Bentley after putting Londie London through all kinds of hell, and she had moved on with an unknown man. poor Londie.

She addressed this online, calling it fake news. The businesswoman asked that her children not be mentioned in matters as sensitive as this.You are already subscribed to our newsletter!Check your inbox to be the first to know the hottest news

South Africa Headlines Read more: brieflyza »

Springboks v All Blacks: Do you know the words to Nkosi Sikelel’ iAfrika?The Springboks will face the All Blacks in their 2023 Rugby World Cup semi-final at the Stade de France on Saturday, 28 October. Read more ⮕

'It stems from curiosity': Reality TV guru Portia Hlubi's behind-the-scenes scoop on SA's much-loved genre'It stems from curiosity': Reality TV guru Portia Hlubi's behind-the-scenes scoop on SA's much-loved genre Read more ⮕

Hilarious Woman Pranks Hubby With Broken TV in Video, Leaves Mzansi in Stitches With Clever JokeA woman shared a TikTok video of her pranking her husband. She pretended to break their TV and people could not stop laughing at how good she was at acting. Read more ⮕

Calls for stricter vaping regulations amid rising trend among pupilsMeanwhile, VPASA has urged all stakeholders to play their part in restricting youth access to vaping products. Read more ⮕

Bytes Technology gets boost from hefty public contracts, AI trendBytes Technology gets boost from hefty public contracts, AI trend Read more ⮕

Londie London’s Ex Hlubi Nkosi Buys New Bentley, Fans React: “This Guy Behaves Like a Teenage Boy”Londie Lond's ex-hubby Hlubi Nkosi topped the trending list after news of him buying a brand new Bentley went viral on social media, and fans responded to the news. Read more ⮕