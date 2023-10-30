Londie London’s Baby Daddy Hlubi Nkosi Slammed for Buying Expensive Cars While Neglecting His Kids

Controversial South African businessman Hlubi Nkosi has faced mixed reactions on social media after purchasing a new Bentley for himself and allegedly gifting a Mercedes-Benz to his rumoured girlfriend, Mawhoo

The lavish spending triggered accusations of being a deadbeat father, as Nkosi is criticized for neglecting his two children with reality TV star and musician Londie London Many commenters expressed their disapproval, highlighting concerns about the source of Nkosi's wealth and his treatment of women while emphasizing the importance of his responsibilities towards his childrenSouth Africans on social media have shared mixed reactions after the reports that controversial businessman Hlubi Nkosi bought a brand new Bentley for himself and allegedly bought a Mercedes-Benz for his rumoured girlfriend Mawhoo.

But it looks like her response backfired because netizens are not impressed with her, saying she's in the relationship for money and

