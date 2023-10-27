Londie London’s baby daddy Hlubi Nkosi buys brand new Bentley

Former Real Housewives of Durban star Londie London previously opened up about how she was receiving no support from KwaZulu-Natal businessman Hlubi Nkosi with who she shares two kids. Despite her claims, Hlubi continues to flash his lavish lifestyle and relationships on social media. This has garnered lots of criticism from social media users who also question the real source of his wealth.

“The support was just literally not there, like from the dad and stuff,” she said told her former cast members Sorisha Naidoo and Annie Thembu.In turn, many have openly expressed their disdain for Hlubi who continues to show off his wealth with expensive designer clothes and even pricier cars.

His latest video is one that shows him unveiling his brand new Bentley — a luxury car owned only by the wealthiest in South Africa.“I will never understand why black people celebrate buying a car. It’s so embarrassing,” one person said while another wrote:“@SAPoliceService arrest him, you ll get the HAWKS to establish the charges when he us in custody,” a third added. headtopics.com

