Londie London responds to breakup and car repossession rumours

On Sunday, 29 October, the singer shared a mirror image of herself and her man with the caption: “Night swim.”singer also took to her Instagram Live to rubbish the claims, saying that she is on an island with her man and they are living their best lives.This comes after claims on social media that the couple had broken up and Mabonga, who is said to be a businessman, repossessed the cars he bought for her earlier this year.

Popular X gossip account @advobarryroux wrote: “Londie London & Mabonga broke up. After the break up Mabonga went & repossessed the cars he bought for her.” In May, the former Londie’s name featured a couple of times on the Twitter trends list as pictures of her and Mabonga went viral., a popular gossip account, Mabonga is a scammer who allegedly dated Sbahle Mpisane – the stepdaughter of Royal AM president and multimillionaire, Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize. In addition, he is alleged to have paid lobolo for another woman last December.Londie again trended when she shared that Mabonga had bought her yet another luxury BMW.