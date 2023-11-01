Londie London Baby Daddy Hlubi Nkosi Explains Why He Took Singer’s BMW X6 Back: “It’s for the Kids”

Nkosi also revealed the juicy details on everybody's minds about him taking the BMW X6 he bought Londie when they were still togetherLondie London's baby daddy Hlubi Nkosi says he took back the BMW X6 he gifted the singer because she was misusing it. Images: Instagram/ londie_london_official and Facebook/ Hlubi Nkosidecided to clear things up with social media once and for all.

"The reason why the car was taken is because she was taking the car to clubs to party and got involved in accidents. I left the car for the kids not for her to go to parties and use it for fishing, I don't want that.""I don't have a problem if the car is used to do things for the house, not go to clubs, my children don't live in a club, that car is for the kids."H for "hectic".

The couple was allegedly separated, with netizens claiming that Mabonga took back the car he bought Londie after dumping her. Social media users pitied the singer, with one saying:

