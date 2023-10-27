LOL: Pirates Stars Mock Fans In Hilarious Skit

Orlando Pirates stars Thabang Monare and Nkosinathi Sibisi hilariously imitated some of their most passionate match-going supporters.Orlando Pirates stars Thabang Monare and Nkosinathi Sibisi hilariously imitated some of their most passionate match-going supporters. Check it out!The Buccaneers match-going fans are known for their partisan and outgoing support for their men in black, which could also see them criticise their heroes mid-game.

Thabang Monare and Nkosinathi Sibisi imitated this unique fan experience, dressed in full super fan regalia, putting themselves into the shoes of their admirers.In a video shared on TikTok, Pirates ballers Monare and Sibisi were seen making a little fun of their more avid supporters.

Dripped out in Pirates supporter merchandise, wearing makarapa's and bearing vuvezela's in hand, the duo did a tongue-in-cheek reenacting of how the fans get frustrated during games. Their scenario was of two fans having a go at a player who has just made a mistake, shouting and calling for him to be substituted.The players also exhibited some pretty decent acting — potentially opening the door for an acting career after football... Get the best in Soccer, News and Lifestyle content with SNL24 PLUS headtopics.com

