Load shedding on THURSDAY – Here is the updated schedule

Save emergency contact information on your phone, but also keep a paper copy safe and accessible. This should include contacts for emergency services such as the fire department, police, and/or medical services. Also include the contact information of friends and/or family along with insurance information. Ensure your cellphone, laptop, and tablet devices are fully charged ahead of scheduled blackouts. Be sure to charge them again as soon as possible after the power returns.

South Africa Headlines Read more: THESANEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

EWNUPDATES: City Power to oversee load shedding after ditching EskomCity Power will manage most of Johannesburg's load shedding from next week after reaching an agreement with Eskom, which would now limit power cuts in these areas to a maximum of two hours.

Source: ewnupdates | Read more »

SABCNEWS: Eskom transfers load shedding operations to Johannesburg's City Power - SABC NewsChanges to load shedding blocks and schedules to take effect from November 6, 2023.

Source: SABCNews | Read more »

NEWS24: Eskom reveals record R24bn loss, emphasising financial crisis after year of record load sheddingEskom reveals record R24bn loss, emphasising financial crisis after year of record load shedding

Source: News24 | Read more »

THESANEWS: Eskom load shedding schedule – WEDNESDAYEskom has implemented load shedding Stage 2 and Stage 3 until further notice as a result of anticipated cold weather.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: Load shedding on WEDNESDAY – Here is the updated scheduleEskom said load shedding will be implemented on WEDNESDAY. Here is your UPDATED schedule for the load shedding.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: City of Cape Town load shedding scheduleEskom has implemented load shedding Stage 2 and Stage 3 until further notice as a result of anticipated cold weather.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »