Load shedding on MONDAY – Here is the updated schedule

power utilityStage 2 loadshedding will be implemented from 16:00 today until 16:00 on Monday. Thereafter, Stage 2 and 3 loadshedding will be implemented until further notice.Electric surges are one of the biggest causes of damage to equipment during a power outage. Installing a surge protection device can help minimise some damage in unforeseen situations. Have a surge protection device fitted to your electrical distribution board or at the power outlet to the electronic device.

This should include contacts for emergency services such as the fire department, police, and/or medical services. Also include the contact information of friends and/or family along with insurance information. Ensure your cellphone, laptop, and tablet devices are fully charged ahead of scheduled blackouts. Be sure to charge them again as soon as possible after the power returns. It’s also a good idea to have an emergency phone charger (like a power bank) close by.

South Africa Headlines Read more: TheSAnews »

Eskom load shedding scheduleEskom has declared the suspension of load shedding until Sunday due to sufficient emergency generation reserves. Read more ⮕

Great news for Eskom load-sheddingEskom has reached its best performance so far in 2023, defying expectations. Read more ⮕

Eskom load shedding scheduleEskom has declared the suspension of load shedding until Sunday due to sufficient emergency generation reserves. Read more ⮕

Eskom escalates load shedding for the week ahead – here’s the new schedulePower utility Eskom has announced that load shedding will be escalating to stages 2 and 3. Read more ⮕

Eskom to rotate between stage two and three load shedding - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports,Eskom says the resumption of load shedding is necessary to replenish resources. Read more ⮕

Load shedding for WEEK – Here is the updated scheduleEskom said load shedding will be implemented this WEEK. Here is your UPDATED schedule for the load shedding. Read more ⮕