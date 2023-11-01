Load shedding is getting better – but it’s not enough

Following a disappointing end to the third quarter (Q3), the Absa Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) also had a weak start to Q4.The seasonally adjusted business activity subindex was the biggest drag on the headline PMI, decreasing 2.8 points to 40.3.

“Given that the frequency and intensity of load shedding eased notably in October, the weak performance from the activity index is perplexing,” the Bureau for Economic Research (BER) said. “It is now back to the July 2023 level when prolonged disruptions on the N3 transport corridor most likely resulted in a (temporary) shortage of inputs. These transport issues contributed to weak manufacturing output.”

Although the BER is not sure why activity declined in October, it does correspond with the continued weak readings on demand. The PMI new sales order index was below 40 index points for the second month in a row.

As the PMI export index improved in October, the weaker demand for new sales orders largely reflects the weak domestic demand for manufactured goods. “On the consumer front, elevated relative (food and fuel) prices, as well as restrictive borrowing costs, are depressing demand for local manufactured goods,” the BER said.

Constrained mining output due to soft coal and PGM prices and inefficient rails and ports are also expanding the disappointing performance of the PMI production indicator. Future expectations also took a major hit in October, with the index measuring business conditions in six months down by over 12 points to 43.4. Despite domestic improvements, global factors are weighing heavily on confidence.

