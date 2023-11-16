Load shedding costs South Africa close to R1 billion daily

Acting Finance Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa revealed that load shedding is causing the country to lose close to R1 billion daily. Crucial industries are being heavily affected by this crisis. The government's energy action plan includes addressing the reliability of Eskom's power stations, focusing on the Koeberg nuclear power station, and importing hydroelectric power from Mozambique.

