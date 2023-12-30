Living with Sharks in Cape Town: A Life and Death Issue

How to live with sharks is a life and death issue in South Africa's coastal city of Cape Town. Great white sharks have been seen off the beaches here this month for the first time in more than four years.Some places, like coastal areas in South Africa's KwaZulu-Natal province, seek to tackle the danger by using nets and baited hooks to kill sharks, but this also harms other sea life, such as dolphins and turtles.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature has said it strongly encourages non-lethal approaches to addressing the risk from sharks.For more than 15 years, a professional team of shark spotters has operated in the area. The overall idea is to "prevent negative interactions between people and sharks and find a balance between recreational water user safety and white shark conservation", says Sarah Waries, CEO of Shark Spotters. Conservationists actually welcome the return of the great whites as their disappearance has been a source of worry for the ecology of the waters off Cape Tow





