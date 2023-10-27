Liverpool thump Toulouse as Brighton get first win in Europe

Diogo Jota fired Liverpool in front at Anfield but Thijs Dallinga hauled the French Cup holders level.
Ryan Gravenberch added a fourth midway through the second half, pouncing on a rebound after Nunez rounded the goalkeeper only to strike the post. Mohamed Salah bagged a fifth in stoppage time. Liverpool top Group E with nine points and could seal a place in the last 16 with another win in France in two weeks.
Brighton claimed a first European win as they beat Ajax 2-0, heaping further misery on the crisis-hit club who parted company with coach Maurice Steijn on Monday just four months into his tenure. Ansu Fati rolled in a second for the hosts early in the second half to leave Roberto De Zerbi's men a point adrift of Group B leaders Marseille. headtopics.com
Stankovic hit a pass right to Vitinha and then wrestled the Portuguese forward to the ground, conceding a penalty and earning himself a red card. Kostas Fortounis struck from distance to give the Greek side the lead and Rodinei added a second before half-time with a deflected effort.
"We have to improve our performance. And we must rise to the occasion. I am disappointed by our first half. It was a tough match, but we carry on," said West Ham manager David Moyes.Rangers relied on a fine display from goalkeeper Jack Butland in a 0-0 draw at Sparta Prague. headtopics.com
Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen thrashed Qarabag 5-1 to stay perfect in Group H and continue their brilliant start to the season under Xabi Alonso.