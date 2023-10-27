Liverpool’s Salah sets European goal record

Mohamed Salah became the highest-scoring player for a Premier League club in major European competition following Liverpool’s 5-1 homw win over Toulouse in UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

Salah came off the bench to score the Reds’ fifth goal, taking his tally to 43 goals in Europe for the Reds, one more than the previous record-holder Thierry Henry.Diogo Jota put Liverpool ahead on nine minutes, but Toulouse were level seven minutes later through Thijs Dallinga.

Jurgen Klopp’s men kept coming at the French side and eventually struck twice in four minutes, Wataru Endo heading in his first goal for the club before Darwin Nunez made it 3-1 in the 34th minute.Ryan Gravenberch, who was superb throughout, struck a fourth on 65 minutes and Salah’s late strike completed a third win from three Europa League matches in Group E this season. headtopics.com

Liverpool have won all their three Europa games so far and will likely top the group after six matches. Klopp will surely look at playing some of the young players in the next three games as he he now shift focus to the Carabao Cup and Premiership.The Reds are now fourth in the

