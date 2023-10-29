Liverpool Back On Track After Thrashing Forest

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 29: ( THE SUN OUT. THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates after scoring the third goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Nottingham Forest at Anfield on October 29, 2023 in Liverpool, England.

Jurgen Klopp's charges dominated in the opening exchanges but struggled to carve out chances in the opening 20 minutes, while Forest were happy to sit back and soak up the pressure. However, Forest' resistance broke in the 31st minute when Matt Turner parried Mohamed Salah's cross into the path of Diogo Jota, who slammed home from close range.

The lead was doubled four minutes later as Szoboszlai combined with Salah before pulling the ball back for Darwin Nunez, who calmly slotted home from close range for his fourth league goal of the season. headtopics.com

The home side came out with the same intent in the second half, as Salah cut in from the right before unleashing a strike that sailed wide of the target. Klopp opted to refresh the side on the hour mark as Jota and Ryan Gravenberch made way for Harvey Elliot and Cody Gakpo, while Forest threw Ryan Yates and Taiwo Awoniyi a few minutes later.

Liverpool managed to bag a third goal with 13 minutes left on the clock as Turner and fails to clear a long ball from Szoboszlai, which allowed Salah to slot into an unguarded net to wrap up the win. The was a fourth goal in time added on when Gakpo found the back of the net, but the goal was ruled out by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) for an offside as the encounter ended 3-0.