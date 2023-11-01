LIVE UPDATES: Finance minister Enoch Godongwana delivers mini budget speech

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana will deliver the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement on Wednesday. Image: GCISwill set out government’s policy goals and priorities, forecast macroeconomy trajectory, as well as project the fiscal framework over the next three years.

The finance minister will also outline spending and revenue estimates ahead of next year’s budget speech.

