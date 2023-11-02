LIVE: Springbok Web Ellis Trophy Tour - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world, business, sport

Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.

THESANEWS: ONE Springbok WON’T be part of Rugby World Cup Trophy TourThe Springboks will kick off their Rugby World Cup Trophy Tour on Thursday, but there will be at least ONE member of the squad missing.

NEWS24: 'Let them see this cup': Springboks' Webb Ellis Trophy tour kicks off at Union Buildings'Let them see this cup': Springboks' Webb Ellis Trophy tour kicks off at Union Buildings

BOKSBURGNEWS: Springbok ladies react to their champs winning the Rugby World CupThe wives of the Springboks had mixed reactions after the whistle sounded in the Rugby World Cup final on Saturday night.

BRIEFLYZA: Springbok’s Jaques Nienaber To Coach Ireland Team Leinster After Rugby World Cup VictorySouth Africans bade Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber an emotional farewell as he will be joining Irish team Leinster after guiding the Boks to World Cup victory.

CITY_PRESS: How the heroic Springbok team was received from the World CupWATCH | How the heroic Springbok team was received from the World Cup

BUSINESSTECHSA: Beware the downside of the Springbok Rugby World Cup winSouth Africans are feeling the high of the Springboks’ victory in the 2023 Rugby World Cup – but with elections fast approaching, they shouldn’t lose touch with reality.

