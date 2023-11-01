LIVE: Quinton de Kock first to pass 500 runs at Cricket World Cup

And having completed a 62-ball fifty, including three fours and two sixes, De Kock broke through the 500-run barrier with a legside boundary off recalled paceman Tim Southee.Quinton de Kock’s latest innings followed scores of 109 against Australia and 174 against Bangladesh, with South Africa having lost just one of their six games at the tournament so far.

The 30-year-old, who is currently averaging over 83 at this World Cup, has said he plans to quit one-day international cricket when this tournament is over. He leads the event run chart ahead of Australia’s David Warner (413) and New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra (406).Who is the HIGHEST-PAID Springbok?

